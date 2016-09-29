Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 29 September 2016 17:25 CET

Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid superstar's £15million private jet crashes in Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet has crash landed after its landing gear broke on impact.

The plane crash landed at Barcelona's El Prat airport on Monday night in what was described as a 'terrifying accident'.

It is understood the plane's landing gear broke on impact, and a runway at the airport was closed.

play The plane's landing gear was badly damaged and the runway was closed

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

ghana is rich, ghana is poor!
By: prof. eugene aniwei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img