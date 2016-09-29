Sports News | 29 September 2016 17:25 CET
Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid superstar's £15million private jet crashes in Barcelona
Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet has crash landed after its landing gear broke on impact.
The plane crash landed at Barcelona's El Prat airport on Monday night in what was described as a 'terrifying accident'.
It is understood the plane's landing gear broke on impact, and a runway at the airport was closed.
play The plane's landing gear was badly damaged and the runway was closed
