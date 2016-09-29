Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 29 September 2016

Ghana Premier League: Ahmed Toure vows to be the goal king next season

Ivorian goal poacher Amed Toure has promised to win the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League top scorer award as he is set to make a return into the country's top-flight.

Toure who has carved a niche for himself in the Ghanaian top-flight joined FA Cup champions Bechem United prior to the upcoming season as a free agent on a two-year deal.

'I'm coming back to the Ghana Premier League to win the goal-king,' Toure told  Pulse.om.gh .

'My new team is now Bechem United and I'm committed to the course of the club and looking forward to win a lot of laurels with them.'

The Ivorian before his departure from Asante Kotoko, he had a sore relationship with the club's management. He was accused of insubordination but the 29 year-old forward says he has no bad blood with the club's management.

'Kotoko family I'm sorry for everything. I don't have any problem with Kotoko, I will still love Kotoko till I die. Thank you to Bechem family and thanks to Kotoko family,' he added.

Toure in his last stints [2014/15] in the Ghana Premier League scored 12 goals.

