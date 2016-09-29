Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 29 September 2016 15:55 CET

STATEMENT: Wa All Stars congratulate Kwesi Nyantakyi

The Management, technical team and playing body of Wa All Stars congratulate Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Life Patron of the Club for his election onto the Executive Council of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

We are proud to be associated with you and knowing your capabilities, we have no doubt you will bring competence on board to uplift the image of Ghana whiles serving on the Executive Council.

Indeed we say once more congratulations.
Signed
Seth Panwum
General Manager





