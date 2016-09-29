SWAG salutes Kwesi Nyantakyi after successful election onto FIFA Council

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has congratulated Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for his election onto the Executive Council of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

Mr. Nyantakyi polled 31 votes, the second highest to pick the second slot reserved for Africa, whilst Almamy Kabele Camara of Guinea polled 37 votes to pick the first slot on the continent, with Ahmad of Madagascar Polling 30 votes and Augustine Senghor of Senegal polling 9 votes.

Mr. Nyantakyi will remain on the Executive Council of FIFA till March 2017.

A statement from the secretariat of SWAG said, Mr Nyantakyi's commitment to the development of football in Ghana and Africa has been duly rewarded with his election onto the Executive Council of FIFA.

It said the achievement marks another significant milestone in his career as a football administrator on the global platform.

"Having restored Ghana's name on the Executive Committee of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) after a long absence, you have extended your administrative prowess to the corridors of FIFA and the entire nation is proud of you.

"It is our hope that you will bring your rich experience to bear on the Executive Council of FIFA and contribute positively to the development and promotion of football in the world and Africa in particular.

"SWAG is indeed proud of your achievements and we urge you to continue with your exploits to the highest level," the statement noted.

