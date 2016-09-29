Who are the four candidates Kwesi Nyantakyi is facing in FIFA election

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi is among five candidates vying for two FIFA Council seats available for Africa today.

Almamy Kabele Camara of Guinea



The Minister for Defence for Guinea is a football man through and through having served as the President of the Guinea Football Federation in the past before rising to the position of the vice-president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). He is expected to fight for the second slot as the Issa Hayatou backed candidate.

Ahmad of Madagascar



Ahmad is the President of the FÃ©dÃ©ration Malagasy de Football and was re-elected as president for a third term two years ago. Ahmad, a member of the CAF Executive Committee. He has his background in academia by teaching in some of the universities in Madagascar. He worked in football coaching before venturing in administration, rising to become the general secretary and president of the federation. He has strong support in FIFA and COSAFA. He is expected to fight for the second slot as the Infantino backed candidate.

Hamidou Djibrilla of Niger



Colonel Djibrilla Hima Hamidou, nicknamed "Pele", is a high ranking and feared member of the Nigerien military and has been identified as a possible leader of the Supreme Council for the Restoration of Democracy (CSRD).

With his origins in public life formed in the military, Pele comes from the Djerma (Zabarma) ethnic group in Niger.

He formed the football club, Royal Academy of Meknes, and he is one of the leading Commanders in the military zone of Niamey.

Pele is also president of the Sports Association of the Niger Armed Forces (Asfan) and the Niger Federation Futbol.

He participated in the coup of April 9, 1999 against then President Ibrahim BarÃ© MaÃ¯nassara, which marked the coming to power of Mamadou Tandja.

Pele also participated in the coup of February 18, 2010, which overthrew Tandja. He is not expected to get the required votes to make any impact.

Augustin Senghor of Senegal



Augustin Senghor is a Senegalese football administrator and politician.

A member of the Rally of the Ecologists of Senegal, he became the mayor of GorÃ©e in 2002, prominently featuring anti-erosion measures in his platform.

Senghor is also the president of the US GorÃ©e football club. In 2009, he was elected as president of the Senegal Football Association.

Senghor drew 174 votes, compared to 130 for runner-up El Hadji Malick Gackou and 26 for third candidate Oumar Diop.

He is also the President of WAFU A which has eight members and draws his strength in this election from the French speaking countries. He is a dark horse as he has failed in previous attempts.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com