Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 29 September 2016 09:36 CET

Wenger focused on Arsenal not England for now

By SkySports

Arsene Wenger has stopped short of ruling himself out of the England running but says he is "completely focused" on Arsenal.

Wenger is inside the final year of his Arsenal deal and has repeatedly said he will not break his contract.

But Gareth Southgate has been put in temporary charge for England's next four games, and there is just one further fixture scheduled before the end of the Premier League season.

Asked after Arsenal's Champions League win over Basel whether he was flattered to be linked with the England job, Wenger said: "Of course, but my priority has always been this club. Until the end of this season I'm here, and I am completely focused on that."

Asked whether he meant he was at Arsenal just until next summer he said: "My priority is always Arsenal and I have to assess how well I do until the end of the season."

Southgate will oversee the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia, and next month's games against Scotland and Spain, following Sam Allardyce's abrupt departure this week.

Sports News

see the little you do to be the best and then you will get the best....
By: mkpong utibe edet
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img