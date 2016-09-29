Europa League: Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman seeking reprieve with misfiring Schalke against Salzburg

Ghana international defender Baba Abdul Rahman is expected to be in action for under-performing German Bundesliga side Schalke 04 in the Europa League when they take on Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday.

Schalke are ashamed of their start to life in the Bundesliga after losing all of their opening five games of the season and sitting rock-bottom on the league table.

Baba, on loan from Chelsea, flourished for the Royal Blues in their opening game of the competition, after he struck the solitary goal that won them the match at French side OGC Nice on the opening week of their Group I.

Rahman has started five games in all competitions since his arrival at Gelsenkirchen.

