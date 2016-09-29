Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 29 September 2016 09:10 CET

Crocked Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan excluded from Sassuolo squad to face Bennard Kumordzi's Genk

Injured Ghana international Alfred Duncan has been excluded from the Sassuolo squad for their trip to Belgium to face KRC Genk on Thursday.

However young defender Claud Adjapong has been included in the Green and Blacks group.

Sassuolo arrived in Genk on Wednesday morning and are set to face the Belgian top-flight side.

Duncan, 23, suffered his injury while in action for Sassuolo against Chievo Verona on September 21st in the Serie A and has already missed one Serie A game against Udinese.

The former Inter Milan starlet is also set to be excluded from the Ghana squad to face Uganda in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Bennard Kumordzi, who has mostly been restricted to the Genk bench this season, could earn a surprise start for Genk.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

"Make life worthwhile: Fear God and live out the 3H virtues- Hardwork, Honesty and Humility"
By: ROBERT A. SETOR
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img