Crocked Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan excluded from Sassuolo squad to face Bennard Kumordzi's Genk

Injured Ghana international Alfred Duncan has been excluded from the Sassuolo squad for their trip to Belgium to face KRC Genk on Thursday.

However young defender Claud Adjapong has been included in the Green and Blacks group.

Sassuolo arrived in Genk on Wednesday morning and are set to face the Belgian top-flight side.

Duncan, 23, suffered his injury while in action for Sassuolo against Chievo Verona on September 21st in the Serie A and has already missed one Serie A game against Udinese.

The former Inter Milan starlet is also set to be excluded from the Ghana squad to face Uganda in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Bennard Kumordzi, who has mostly been restricted to the Genk bench this season, could earn a surprise start for Genk.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com