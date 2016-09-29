Europa League: Suspended Wakaso Mubarak misses Panathinaikos trip to Celta Vigo

Ghana ace Wakaso Mubarak would miss Thursday evening's Europa League clash between Greek Super League giants Panathinaikos and Celta di Vigo due to suspension.

The winger was sent off during the Group G opener against Ajax Amsterdam a fortnight ago in Greece where the Greens suffered a 2-1 home reverse.

Wakaso, who has experience from facing Spanish sides after playing in the La Liga with Villarreal, Espanyol and Las Palmas, was booked twice in the game and sent off.

Panathinaikos manager Andrea Stramaccioni must strategise for a win without the energetic Ghanaian.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com