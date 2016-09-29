Agbeko set for comeback bout against Juma

Former IBF Bantamweight Champion Joseph Agbeko will take to the ring on Friday, October 14 after a lengthy lay off against Tanzanian opponent Haji Juma at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Organizers of the bout Fresh Kings Entertainment have endured a torrid time attempting to put the fight together due to venue and some structural issues but have finally managed to pull it off.

The bout which will see Agbeko return to the ring since his last bout against Juanito Rubillar in May 2015 will also be used as a platform to advocate for peace during the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Agbeko who has been training at the Bridge Boxing Gym says he is feeling good ahead of the bout despite his prolonged absence. “I have been working very hard with my trainer because I understand how important this fight is.

“My fitness is where I want it to be because my coach has been working on me.

“This is one of the bouts I must win in order to be ready for the championship bout and due to that I am taking it very seriously.

“Ghanaians should be ready because I am going to give them a convincing victory,” he told Citi Sports.

Agbeko's record currently stands at 30 wins and 5 defeats with 23 of the wins coming by way of knock out, including his landmark win against Luis Alberto Perez which won him the IBF bantamweight crown in 2007. Juma his opponent has recorded 16 wins to go with 8 defeats and five draws.

By:Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana