29 September 2016

Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi in search of second European goal this season

Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi is chasing for his second goal in the UEFA Europa League this season after scoring just once this term.

The 22-year-old, who earned his debut Ghana call-up in May, has failed to relive his impressive scoring form from last season in all competitions and has netted just once.

Twumasi's only goal in Europe this season came in the play-off clash with Belarus side BATE in late August.

In the Kazakhstan domestic competition the former Sogakope Red Bull Academy graduate has scored just three times for FC Astana who are chasing to win their third straight Premier League title.

Sports News

