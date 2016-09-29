Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ofori scores in Al Nasar 2-0 win over Burgan in Kuwait Viva League

Ghanaian center back Emmanuel Ofori inspired Al Nasar to an opening day 2-0 win over Burgan in the Kuwaiti Viva League on Wednesday evening at the Ali Al-Salem Al Sabah Stadium.

Ofori broke the virginity of the game in the 30th minute from a header before Saad Yousif added the second fifteen minutes into the second half from the spot.

Ofori outjumped his marker, stretched to his elastic limit and headed home the opener for the home side.

The joy of the Ghanaian defender could not be described as he insists it's a historic moment for him to have scored a goal for his side in his league debut.

"I am overjoyed for scoring the first goal for my club in the league and also my debut goal. Glory be to the Almighty God," he told Ghanasoccernet.com.

The strong defender then defended excellently to ensure his side does not open up for any consolation expecially in the second half when Burgan intensified the pressure.

Ofori will add up to the number of Ghanaian players in the Kuwait Viva League as Rashid Sumaila has already established a good image for players from the West African country.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com