Sports News | 28 September 2016 23:25 CET

UEFA Champions League: Teye Partey makes cameo appearance in Atleti win over Bayern

Thomas Teye Partey was introduced with one minute left to play in Atletico Madrid 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Ghana international was tossed into the game as a 89th minute replacement for Antoine Griezmann who missed a 82 minute penalty after he struck his spot-kick against the crossbar.

The game was settled by a Yannick Carrasco's first-half strike to earn Diego Simeone's side a slender win over Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern at the Vicente Calderon.

Atletico broke the deadlock after 37 minutes when Antoine Griezmann played in Yannick Carraso, who fired low effort into the far corner, with Manuel Neuer well beaten.

