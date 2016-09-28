Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 28 September 2016 23:00 CET

Sports should not only be funded from the consolidated fund - GOC General Secretary

By GNA

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA
Accra, Sep 28, GNA - The General Secretary of the Ghana Olympics Committee (GOC), Mr. Richard Akpokavie, has said sports should not be funded from the consolidated fund.

Ghana has performed woefully in some major sporting tournaments in recent times and has been blamed on inadequate preparations and lack of funds.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Akpokavie, said there was the need for the country not to over rely on the consolidated fund, since that will not be enough to cater for the country's needs.

'Sports funding from the consolidated fund is not done anywhere, a nation that is serious about sports will not rely solely on funding from that account.

'The consolidated account is not even enough for education, health, energy and the rest, which are very essential to our living, hence the need to take sports from that fund.

'To progress as a sports nation, we must find ways and means of funding sports we all love so much,' he stated.

Mr. Akpokavie suggested two ways by which Ghana could look to raise revenue to fund sports, adding that these have worked for most countries.

'Sports funding is a fundamental issue in Ghana, there are two ways we could go as a country. Through lottery and targeted tax on specific products and taxes on those targeted products and raise money from there.

'The money raised could be put in a fund that will be available at any time and run by trustees to make sure it is released timely.

'The revenue from those taxes could also be invested elsewhere if it's not needed anytime soon for it to generate some profit.

'More countries are doing it and they are yielding results for them, why can't we do same,' he stated.

According to him, it is time political parties and political aspirants buy into the idea of sports funding for the various disciplines to excel.

'Our parties and presidential candidates must commit themselves to funding sports.

'We have had deliberations with the current sports minister and he is enthused about it.

'We are hoping to finalize some of the discussions by close of year,' he stated.

GNA

Sports News

I KNOW WHAT YOU THINK I DON'T KNOW
By: akoaso-H H
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img