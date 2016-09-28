Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 28 September 2016 23:00 CET

Ghana to host 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations

By GNA

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA
Accra, Sept. 28, GNA - The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given Ghana the nod to host the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

Ghana was yesterday confirmed by the Africa football governing body after being the sole candidate bidding for the right to host the tourney.

Ghana, one of the strong forces in Women's Football has competed in 11 out of the 12 editions missing out in 2012 in Equatorial Guinea.

The country's experience of successfully hosting previous CAF tournaments in recent times including the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations was key to award Ghana the hosting right.

The 2018 Africa Women's Championship will also serve as qualifier to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup where the first three countries qualify for the competition in France.

Cameroon will host this year's edition of the competition which begins on November 19 to December 3.

GNA

Sports News

No relationship is a failure,we all learn what not to do again.Hopefully the ones that don't work out teach us to live longer,laugh harder and love deeper.
By: Sir Occupation
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img