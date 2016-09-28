Ghana to host 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Sept. 28, GNA - The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given Ghana the nod to host the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

Ghana was yesterday confirmed by the Africa football governing body after being the sole candidate bidding for the right to host the tourney.

Ghana, one of the strong forces in Women's Football has competed in 11 out of the 12 editions missing out in 2012 in Equatorial Guinea.

The country's experience of successfully hosting previous CAF tournaments in recent times including the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations was key to award Ghana the hosting right.

The 2018 Africa Women's Championship will also serve as qualifier to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup where the first three countries qualify for the competition in France.

Cameroon will host this year's edition of the competition which begins on November 19 to December 3.

