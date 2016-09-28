Crafty Rashid Sumaila magically earns Al Qadsia maximum points in Kuwait League opener

Rashid Sumaila conjured magic at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium to earn Al Qadsia all three points in their league opener against Al Sahel on Wednesday afternoon.

With three minutes to end the game, Al Sahel came closer to fetching the equaliser but Rashid Sumaila dived in a dramatic manner to hit the ball away with a magnificent scissor-kick to keep the score 1-0 for the defending champions.

Rashid was voted the best foreign player in the Kuwait Viva League last season and his stupendous performance this afternoon posits him for another capure of the accolade.

He was voted the player of the match after the game amidst applause from his team mates and the opposing players and the thousands of fans who watched the game.

The win means Al Qadsia are on top of the Kuwait Viva League table after just a game.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

