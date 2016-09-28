

Ghana's young defender Emmanuel Adjei Sowah has been named in Anderlecht's Europa League clash at Saint-Ã‰tienne on Thursday.

Sowah, 19, traveled with the team to France for the tie, seeking their second win in the group.

The former Dreams FC talented defender will hope to cease the opportunity if he selected for the clash.

Compatriot Frank Acheampong was also part of the squad.

The Belgian giants are top of group C with maximum points from their opening game.

