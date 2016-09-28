Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 28 September 2016 19:40 CET

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Sowah Adjei named in Anderlecht's Europa League squad against Saint-Étienne on Thursday


Ghana's young defender Emmanuel Adjei Sowah has been named in Anderlecht's Europa League clash at Saint-Ã‰tienne on Thursday.

Sowah, 19, traveled with the team to France for the tie, seeking their second win in the group.

The former Dreams FC talented defender will hope to cease the opportunity if he selected for the clash.

Compatriot Frank Acheampong was also part of the squad.

The Belgian giants are top of group C with maximum points from their opening game.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

By: francis tawiah
By: francis tawiah
