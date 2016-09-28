Ghanaian goalkeeper Nana Bonsu living his dream at Nigerian giants Enugu Rangers

Ghanaian goalkeeper Nana Bonsu says he's living his dream as he moves within a touching distance of winning the Nigerian Professional Football League title with giants Enugu Rangers.

The former Ghana Under-17 glovesman took the risk to link up with the hitherto underachieving Coal City side after winning the Ghana Premier League title with Ashanti Gold last year.

And says he's living his dream as Enugu Rangers inches closer to ending a 32-year-wait for a league crown.

"I won the league title with Ashanti Gold in Ghana last season and told myself I have to repeat the feat with Enugu Rangers when I made the decision to sign for the club," Bonsu is quoted by Completesportsnigeria

"I later got to know about the history of the club, that is not winning the title in 32 years and I felt I could play a key role in helping us put an end to that.

"It was a big risk for me as I have the opportunity of playing in the CAF Champions League but that decision has been justified now.

Now, we are close to breaking the drought and i'm looking forward to us lifting the title on Sunday."

Rangers require just a point from their game against El-Kanemi Warriors to win the title and the Ghanaian has urged for calm heads.

"We are almost there, but football can be unpredictable at times,"he added.

"We have to go out there and give our best. Like our coach (Imama Amapakabo) said after the game, it's not yet time to celebrate.

"That will be done after a positive result against El-kanemi on Sunday."

