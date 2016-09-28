Wa All Stars target CAF Champions League Group stage- GM Seth Panwum

Wa All Stars General Manager Seth Panwum believes the newly-installed Ghana Premier League champions can reach the Group stage of the CAF Champions League on their debut.

The Northern Blues were outsiders but defied the odds to win their first ever league title.

Their unexpected rise has emboldened them to make a huge impact in Africa next year.

"It gives me a sense of confidence that with good preparations we can enter the money zone in our first attempt in Africa," Panwum told the Graphic Sports.

"I had a vision to make Wa All Stars one of the most attractive and competitive clubs in Ghana and across the African continent with a focus to develop the youth.

"I also challenged myself to have something to show before the club's 10th anniversary and so I thank God our hard work has paid off with the winning of this season's league."

