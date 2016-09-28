Novak Djokovic pulls out of China Open with elbow injury

World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week’s China Open in Beijing because of an elbow injury.

The Serb, a six-time champion in Beijing, last played in the US Open final on 12 September, when he was beaten by Stan Wawrinka.

Djokovic is next scheduled to play at the Shanghai Masters from 10 October.

“I am extremely disappointed not to be able to compete at the China Open this year,” said the Australian and French Open champion.

“I’m still recovering from my elbow injury and have been advised not to play until my condition improves.

“I will continue with my rehabilitation and hope to be able to return to the ATP Tour as soon as possible.”

Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Angelique Kerber are among those scheduled to feature in the combined ATP/WTA event in Beijing.

–

BBC