Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 28 September 2016 19:36 CET

Novak Djokovic pulls out of China Open with elbow injury

By CitiFMonline

World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week’s China Open in Beijing because of an elbow injury.

The Serb, a six-time champion in Beijing, last played in the US Open final on 12 September, when he was beaten by Stan Wawrinka.

Djokovic is next scheduled to play at the Shanghai Masters from 10 October.

“I am extremely disappointed not to be able to compete at the China Open this year,” said the Australian and French Open champion.

“I’m still recovering from my elbow injury and have been advised not to play until my condition improves.

“I will continue with my rehabilitation and hope to be able to return to the ATP Tour as soon as possible.”

Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Angelique Kerber are among those scheduled to feature in the combined ATP/WTA event in Beijing.


BBC

Sports News

Winning starts by beginning
By: Nana Adjoa Nimo
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img