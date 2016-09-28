Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
FIFA Executive Council: Kwesi Nyantakyi on the verge of making history

Kwesi Nyantakyi, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will go to the polls with three other federation presidents in his quest to be elected onto the Executive Council of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

Nyantakyi is competing against Sukeru Patel, the first Vice President of CAF who is also the President of the Seychelles Football Association, Hima Djibrilla Hamidou (Niger), Augustin Senghor (Senegal), Almany Kabele Kamara (Guinea) and Ahmad of Madagascar.

The owner of Wa All Stars last week passed FIFA Integrity test to make way for him to contest in the Thursday election.

If elected Nyantakyi will join 32 other members to form the FIFA Executive Council which replaces the old 24-member Executive Committee as part of the reform process at FIFA.

