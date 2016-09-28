Ghanaian goalie Nana Bonsu on verge of securing historic Nigerian League title with Enugu Rangers



Ghanaian goalkeeper Nana Bonsu will clinch the Nigerian Professional Football League title with Enugu Rangers if his side negotiate their tie against El Kanemi Warriors on Sunday.

The Flying Antelopes are just one point away from clinching the present day with the odds stacked heavily in their favour.

Their final game is at home at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium where they haven't lost a match this season and look poised to end a 32-year-wait.

But in the midst of an enthralling campaign, Ghanaian goalkeeper Nana Bonsu has been phenomenal for the side this season.

The former Ashantigold shot-stopper has been key to the side's surge for the title and has received ringing reviews in the powerful West African nation.

