Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu is of the view that Daniel Amartey's form will eventually benefit the Black Stars.

The 21-year-old is the one who has impressed in the midfield role vacated by N'Golo Kante's departure to Chelsea football club.

Amartey was again a stand out performer in Leicester's 1-0 win over Portuguese giants FC Porto.

Maxwell Konadu says the former Inter Allies midfielder's role at club level is a blessing to the National team.

'Amartey playing in midfield is a plus for us,' Konadu told 3FM.

'The coach will have to tinker the squad to know where to play him.'

Amartey is expected to be named in the Ghana team that will play the Cranes of Uganda next month.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com