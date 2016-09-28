Worlanyo Agra urges Kwesi Nyantakyi to step down Ghana FA boss if he wins FIFA Council election

Former Ghana Football Association General Secretary Worlanyo Agra wants Kwesi Nyantakyi to quit as Ghana FA president if he wins a seat on FIFA's Council.

Nyantakyi is vying for one of the two slots in the CAF election on Thursday in Cairo.

He is in competition Caf's second vice-president Almamy Kabele Camara of Guinea, Ahmad from Madagascar, Hamidou Djibrilla of Niger and Senegal Football Association chef Augustin Senghor.

The withdrawal of CAF vice-president Suketu Patel from the race bodes well for Nyantakyi.

"I am very optimistic that Nyantakyi will win the elections because I have spoken to highly ranked people within CAF and many are ready to work with him," Agra told Asempa Sports.

"He has done very well as the FA president but will advise him to quit as the FA president if he wins the elections because it will not be easy for him to combine both work."

