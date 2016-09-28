Free agent Alhaji Sani rules out AshGold return

Gifted former AshGold midfielder Alhaji Sani has ruled out a possible to return to his former club following his decision to sign for a new local club soon.

Alhaji Sani, 26, fell out with the Miners last season and decided to look elsewhere for a new marriage but efforts in Germany proved otherwise and has decided to sign for a club in the Ghana Premier League soon.

He however hinted that his new team will not be AshGold.

"I started playing for AshGold when I was 17 years old and rose to become the longest serving player in the team before leaving last season.

"I have served them enough and will not go back to them. I'll be joining a different club soon," Alhaji Sani told Ghanasoccernet.com.

The skillful midfielder however remained coy over his relationship with the technical team before leaving the club.

"I don't want to say anything about the technical team but they are not the reason why I won't play for AshGold again. I have simply served enough," he added.

Alhaji Sani guided the Miners to a lot of laurels including their Ghana Premier League trophy last season which they won for the first time in 19 years.

He also won the Macufe Cup with the Miners in 2007 as well as the GHALCA Top 4 and the Adansiman Cup in 2014.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com