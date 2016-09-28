Video report: GCCA starts safety charge on international flights Oct. 1

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority is expected to begin its safety charge of $10 for passengers and $20 for cargo from October 1 to be added to airfares.

The has become necessary following as the Authority move to decouple its air navigation services and regulatory functions.

So what does this decoupling entail and how has it triggered the introduction of the safety charge?

Watch the business report below:



Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Sheila Tamakloe | Joy Business