

FC NordsjÃ¦lland Ghanaian trio Godsway Donyoh, Ernest Asante and Divine Naah will visit the Farum Midpoint Centre in Denmark tonight for charity.

The trio are among players who will train with the local children and interact as they build friendship with their base.

The boys and girls will get the chance to take autographs with their stars.

The trio were in action for NordsjÃ¦lland when they paralyzed Esbjerg 3-0 in the Danish Superliga over the weekend.

Assistant coach Otto Addo will also be at the Farum Centre tonight.

