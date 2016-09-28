Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 28 September 2016 14:25 CET

Nordsjælland Ghanaian trio Donyoh, Asante and Naah visit Farum Centre to play football with local kids tonight


FC NordsjÃ¦lland Ghanaian trio Godsway Donyoh, Ernest Asante and Divine Naah will visit the Farum Midpoint Centre in Denmark tonight for charity.

The trio are among players who will train with the local children and interact as they build friendship with their base.

The boys and girls will get the chance to take autographs with their stars.

The trio were in action for NordsjÃ¦lland when they paralyzed Esbjerg 3-0 in the Danish Superliga over the weekend.

Assistant coach Otto Addo will also be at the Farum Centre tonight.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

THE BEST TO GET IS FREE
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img