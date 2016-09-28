Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
28 September 2016

Africa Women’s Championship: Ghana wins bid to host 2018 Women's AFCON

Ghana will host the 2018 Africa Women's Championship

The West African country has been awarded the hosting rights for CAF's flagship completion, according to a publication by the state-owned Graphic Sports.

The paper reveals CAF's Executive Committee had doubts about Ghana's credentials but opted against awarding  the rights to countries who are inexperience when it comes to hosting a major tournament.

The country's experience of successfully hosting previous CAF tournaments in recent times (the 2009 African Youth Championship and the 2000 and 2008 Africa Cup of Nations) was key.

The 2018 Africa Women's Championship will also serve as qualifier to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
