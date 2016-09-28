Ghana will host the 2018 Africa Women's Championship

The West African country has been awarded the hosting rights for CAF's flagship completion, according to a publication by the state-owned Graphic Sports.

The paper reveals CAF's Executive Committee had doubts about Ghana's credentials but opted against awarding the rights to countries who are inexperience when it comes to hosting a major tournament.

The country's experience of successfully hosting previous CAF tournaments in recent times (the 2009 African Youth Championship and the 2000 and 2008 Africa Cup of Nations) was key.

The 2018 Africa Women's Championship will also serve as qualifier to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

