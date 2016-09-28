Accra Business Scramble Today

Golfers, particularly those in the corporate world will scramble for superiority in a special competition at the Achimota Golf Club today.

Themed 'Life beyond golf', the Accra Business Scramble competition seeks to draw players from the business community for high profile networking.”

Tee off is at 12 noon with 60 Cedis as entry fee for Cady services.

“It is an open tourney opened to the business community for networking and socializing,” said Mark Cofie, Vice Captain of the Achimota Golf Club.

Meanwhile, members of the Achimota Golf Club are scheduled to travel to Abuja tomorrow for an international competition with their IBB International Golf and Country Club counterparts this weekend.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum