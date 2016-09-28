Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
28 September 2016

Golf: MOBA Seniors Trounce Juniors

By Daily Guide

In a special MOBA Golf tourney over the weekend, the MOBA Seniors left the Tema Country Golf Club fully satisfied after beating their junior counterparts in a golf competition.

The maiden edition of the 18-hole match play event pitted the old students who completed before 1980 (seniors) against their juniors who completed after 1980 in the well-attended event. It was the Seniors who walked away with the bragging rights by beating their Juniors 5-4 points with a promise to punish them further in the next encounter. The Seniors featuring players like Smyly Bannerman, Charles Sekyere, Larry Chinebuah, Olu Sawyerr, Eddie Nutsugah, John Fiam-Coblavie, Cara Mills-Lamptey and Mike Aggrey, Ghana Golf Association President, were led by Frank Tackie as captain.

The Juniors on the other hand paraded players like Mike Parker who was their captain, Ebo Derby, Nana Selby, Noel Hammond, Richmond Aboagye and Dr. Ernie Asimenu. Dr. Jerry Dagadu a member of the 1955 year group from the Tema Country Club graced the occasion.

Organizers of the event sponsored by Stanbic Bank said it was a team building exercise to face their old foes, the Santa Clausians next year. The next encounter will be held at the Coconut Grove Golf Club in Elmina in November to commemorate the Speech Day of the School.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

