Political Parties Tango For Peace

A peace charity football match to help promote peace and forge unity amongst the major political parties in the upcoming general elections will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium this Saturday, October 1.

It is being organized by Real Plan Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO) which is into humanitarian services for the vulnerable, needy, orphans and widows in the country.

Briefing DAILY GUIDE SPORTS about the impending peace match which is under the theme 'Promoting Peace Through The Power of Football' and has been specifically planned to promote peace before, during and after the general elections for the needed socio-economic development of the country, the president of the Foundation, Charles Nii Ayitey Nunoo said the peace match has become necessary because of the seeming tension that is characterising the elections.

“We are very much concerned as an organization helping the needy and the vulnerable in the society because without peace whatever we have set for ourselves to do for the society cannot take place,” he said adding that leaders of the political parties that would be participating in the peace match would be entreated to commit themselves to peace by giving speeches at the event and commit themselves to peace.

The political parties that have been invited and have accepted to participate in Saturday's event are the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by President John Mahama, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Nana Akufo-Addo, the National Democratic Party (NDP) led by Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, the Convention People's Party (CPP) led by Ivor Greenstreet , the Progressive People's Party (PPP) led by Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom, People's National Convention (PNC) led by Dr Edward Mahama, All People's Congress (PNC) led by Hassan Ayariga and Ghana Freedom Party led Akua Donkor

Saturday's pairings in the match are that NDP will playing PPP, NDC will play PNC, CPP will play APC and NPP will play GFP.

Moderate gate fees of GH¢5 for popular stand and GH¢20 for VIP would be charged and the proceeds used to help the needy and the vulnerable in the society.

All the political leaders including President John Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo have promised to not only grace the occasion but to participate in the event to show to the world that Ghana stands for peace.

