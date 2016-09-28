Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
28 September 2016

Ghana Premier League: Alfred Nelson signs new contract with Bechem United

Alfred Nelson has signed a new contract with Bechem United that will keep him with the Brong Ahafo side until 2018.

The former Liberty Professionals skipper joined Bechem United at the beginning of the second round of the season and helped them win historic FA Cup title.

His presence in Bechem United has given them much leadership in defence and it will be a great asset for the team when they make their debut campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Bechem United have already signed Ahmed Toure former  Asante Kotoko striker and players like John Baba Mahama and two goalkeeper Daniel Adjei and Eric Ofori Antwi have all been linked with the club.



