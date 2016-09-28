Relegated Hasaacas set to lose key players ahead of Division One League campaign



Relegated Hasaacas are resigned to losing several of their key players including captain Daniel Agyin and strikers Eric Bekoe and Samuel Afful ahead of their Division One League campaign.

Bekoe, a former Kotoko star, has seen out his one-year contract with the club and now available on the market.

The likes of Anfo Adjei and Saliw Babawo are all leaving the club on a free transfer after seeing out their contracts.

Hasaacas suffered relegation after enduring a difficult financially-stricken campaign last term.

They must fend off competition from the likes of New Edubiase, Karela FC, Eleven Wise and Bibiani Gold Stars amongst others to secure an early qualification back to the Premier League.

