Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 28 September 2016 11:25 CET

Relegated Hasaacas set to lose key players ahead of Division One League campaign


Relegated Hasaacas are resigned to losing several of their key players including captain Daniel Agyin and strikers Eric Bekoe and Samuel Afful ahead of their Division One League campaign.

Bekoe, a former Kotoko star, has seen out his one-year contract with the club and now available on the market.

The likes of Anfo Adjei and Saliw Babawo are all leaving the club on a free transfer after seeing out their contracts.

Hasaacas suffered relegation after enduring a difficult financially-stricken campaign last term.

They must fend off competition from the likes of New Edubiase, Karela FC, Eleven Wise and Bibiani Gold Stars amongst others to secure an early qualification back to the Premier League.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

“You must play the game of life to WIN. That is the only way a game should be played”
By: Kevin Abdulrahman
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img