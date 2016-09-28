Rio Ave midfielder Alhassan Wakaso delighted to have opened his goal scoring account

In-form Rio Ave midfielder Alhassan Wakaso says he is delighted to have scored his first goal of the season and is looking forward to more in the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old former Portimonense man scored the face saving goal in his side's 2-1 loss to Pacos de Ferreira over the weekend.

Having won the best player for Rio Ave last season Wakaso says he is looking to improve his goal scoring craft this season.

'Well it's always nice to get on the score sheet that is normally not part of my game but maybe I will improve on that this season,' Alhassan told GHANAsoccernet.com

'I am happy that I scored but I would have been more if the goal had fetched us all three point but sometimes football is that way.'

The bulky holding midfielder is the younger brother of Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso.

