Sports News | 28 September 2016 09:10 CET

CAF ratifies Ghana's bid to host 2018 Africa Women's Championship

Ghana has been awarded the hosting rights for CAF's flagship Africa Women's Championship in 2018.

According to a publication by the state-owned Graphic Sports, CAF's Executive Committee had doubts about Ghana's credentials.

The country's experience of successfully hosting previous CAF tournaments in recent times (the 2009 African Youth Championship and the 2000 and 2008 Africa Cup of Nations) was key.

The 2018 Africa Women's Championship will also serve as qualifier to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

