GFA to organise special sports medicine seminar

The Ghana Football Association will organize a special sports medicine seminar on October 5, 2016 at the Headquarters of the GFA.

The seminar, which is being coordinated by Dr Prince Pamboe, a member of the Medical Committee of the GFA and Richard Evans of Right to Dream Academy.

The seminar will be addressed by visiting sports medicine experts from Europe. The seminar will begin at 10:00am prompt.

Club Doctors, physiotherapists and masseurs are invited to participate in the seminar, which is free of charge.

Mathias Zangenber, a physical trainer with FC Nortsjaelland, will take participants through "the athletic work with players - from academy to first team.

Robin Sadler, who worked with Manchester City as a physiotherapist for ten years, will also take participants through "managing hip and groin pain".

Finally, Lars Skotte Jenson, a nutritionist and performance consultant at FC Nordsjaelland, will speak on "the importance of nutrition to optimise performance."