Aston Villa: Late Barnsley goal cancels Jordan Ayew's opener as Adomah plays

Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew scored the opening goal for his Aston Villa team in the English Championship when they travelled to play Barnsley.

Two Ghanaians started the game for Roberto Di Matteo's Aston Villa. Albert Adomah was deployed on the right side of attack with Jordan Ayew operating from the left.

