Ghana Army, ADB, engage in Health Walk

By: Patrick Obeng

Accra, Sep. 27, GNA - Officers of the Ghana Army and the staff of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), on Saturday, embarked on a nine-kilometre Health Walk in Accra.

The two-hour walk, which was on the theme 'Building Bonds of Friendship through Health Walk started from the El-Wak Sports Stadium to the Military Hospital through the Kawokudi Park, the Nima Police Station, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Ako Adjei Interchange, Flagstaff House, Christ The King Church, Cantonment Police Station and ended at the starting point.

They were taken through some rigorous aerobics after the two-hour walk, led by some officers of the Military.

Mr Daniel Asiedu, Managing Director of ADB said the walk was very important, explaining that the worth of a nation, is the wealth of the people.

'You will agree with me that as bankers we work so hard and have little or no time to exercise the body'', he added.

Mr Asiedu called on Ghanaians not to feel lazy but always get involved in exercising the body at all times.

The walk was sponsored by the bank.

GNA