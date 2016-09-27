Effah, Tina win Babolat Doubles Tennis

By: Patrick Obeng

Tema, Sep. 27, GNA - The mixed of Thomas Ohene Effah and Tina Tagoe defeated Andrews Appiah and his partner, Perpetual Morgan 6-3 to win this year's Babolat Doubles Tennis Open Championship played at the Ghacem Club House at Tema.

The competition themed 'Love All, Tennis For Peaceful Elections' saw Jeff Bargabarseh and his partner, Emmanuel Plange winning the Professional's category with 3-0 victory against the pair of Daniel Quartey and Francis Gblanyo.

In the Social One segment, Patrick Baker and Prince Ablorh came first whilst Ismalia Lamptey and Louis Hammond took the second position.

The four-day event, which was an effort to promote peaceful election was co-sponsored by Babolat Sports, McDan Shipping Limited, Spar Energy Limited, Frontline Capital Innovation, Bossgie Limited, Eco-Star Environmental Services Limited and Baj Freight Limited.

Mr Isaac Duah, President of Ghana Tennis Association (GTA) commended the participants for the spirit of sportsmanship exhibited throughout the tournament.

He urged Tennis Clubs in the country to form Under-12 and Under-14 teams to serve as a platform for unearthing more talents for the nation.

Dr Daniel Mac Caulley, Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies also commended the participants and gave the assurance that his company would continue to support the promotion and the development of tennis to the highest level.

GNA