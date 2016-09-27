Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Big Sam: Sam Allardyce resigns as England boss

Sam Allardyce has resigned as England manager by mutual consent. after two months six das in office.

It follows a newspaper investigation claiming he offered advice on how to "get around" rules on player transfers.

Allardyce, 61, is also alleged to have used his role to negotiate a deal worth £400,000 to represent a Far East firm.

An FA statement said Allardyce's conduct "was inappropriate" and Gareth Southgate will take temporary charge.

