Sports News | 27 September 2016 21:10 CET
Big Sam: Sam Allardyce resigns as England boss
Sam Allardyce has resigned as England manager by mutual consent. after two months six das in office.
It follows a newspaper investigation claiming he offered advice on how to "get around" rules on player transfers.
Allardyce, 61, is also alleged to have used his role to negotiate a deal worth £400,000 to represent a Far East firm.
An FA statement said Allardyce's conduct "was inappropriate" and Gareth Southgate will take temporary charge.
