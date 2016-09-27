Ghana named as top seeds for 2017 Nations Cup draw, could face Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon



Ghana have been seeded for the 2017 Nations Cup draw, the Confederation of African Football has announced.

The four-time champions will join Ivory Coast, Algeria and host-nation Gabon in pot 1 ahead of the draw in Libreville, Gabon on Wednesday.

This means the Black Stars will avoid playing reigning champions Ivory Coast and the host-nation in the group phase of the competition.

For the draw, host Gabon automatically goes to A1 and holders Cote d'Ivoire in C1.

A draw will done for Ghana and Algeria for the positions of either B1 or D1.

Tunisia, Mali, Burkina Faso and DR Congo are in pot 2 with Cameroon, Senegal, Morocco and Egypt in pot 3.

Togo, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Guines Bissau complete the cast in pot 4.

The final tournament will be held from 14 January to 5 February 2017 in the Gabonese cities of Libreville, Franceville, Oyem-Bitam and Port-Gentil.

Pot 1: Gabon, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Algeria

Pot 2: Tunisia, Mali, Burkina Faso, DR Congo

Pot 3: Cameroon, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt

Pot 4: Togo, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Guinea Bissau

