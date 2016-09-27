South Africa names 25-man squad for Ghana friendly next month



South Africa coach Ephraim 'Shakes' Mashaba has announced a squad of 25 players to face Ghana in an international friendly in Durban on October 11.

The Bafana will engage Burkina Faso in a 2018 World Cup qualifier prior to the tie against the Black Stars.

The friendly will afford the two nations the opportunity to intensify preparations ahead of their next World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars will take on Uganda at home on October 7 before playing Egypt in Alexndria on November 13.

