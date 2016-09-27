2018 World Cup qualifier: Uganda coach Sredejovic tells players honeymoon is over ahead of Ghana showdown

Uganda coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredejovic has told his players the honeymoon is over as they prepare to face Ghana in a titanic 2018 World Cup qualifier next month.

The Cranes secured a histori qualification to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 38-years after dispatching Comoros 1-0.

And the Serbian says the party is over as he attempts to redirect the focus of his troops ahead of the game.

'The honeymoon is over we need to put our feet on the ground because we will be facing giants and we need to start now," Micho told his FA's official website.

"I'm glad we have made history but everything has its time and now, it's time to make more history.

'We expect all the squad to assemble in Lome [Togo] for a five-day camp and we shall have to link from Lome to Tamale.

"This will be our assignment where we are going for business not joke.

"We have to start well and we need to prepare because we have good players."

Uganda will take on Togo in an international friendly before traveling to Ghana to battle the Black Stars in Tamale on October 7.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com