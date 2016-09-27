Ghana Premier League: Didi Dramani linked with Hearts of Oak coaching job

Mas-ud Didi Dramani has been linked with the Hearts of Oak coaching, after the 2015-16 Ghana Premier League season.

It is understood that the Black Princesses coach is admired by Togbe Afede XIV the board chairman of the Phobians, but previous attempts to persuade him to take up the coaching job at the club have failed.

Didi Dramani's name has come up again after Accra Hearts of Oak failed to end their trophy drought in seven seasons. A situation that called for the sack of coach Sergio Traguil.

Frank Nelson, a board member of Hearts of Oak, has expressed that he will welcome the appointment of the former Kotoko coach.

'I worked with him at the U-20 level and also I saw his work at Kotoko. He is a good coach and being someone who has all the right coaching certificates, I will give him a hand shake when he joins Hearts of Oak,' he told Happy FM.

Yaw Preko, the assistant coach of Hearts of Oak, took charge of the last three league games of the season.

