Wa All Star's Enos Adipah: A vision for the Ghana Premier League title realized

Coach Enos Adipah says he foresaw the historic achievement of Wa All Stars winning the Premier League during their pre-season in Saudi Arabia. Adipah joined the Wa based club from division one side, King Solomon before the Ghana Premier League season as assistant to Jimmy Cobblah.

Somehow, the club and Cobblah ended their relationship due to contractual differences, giving the opportunity to Adipah to supervise the team's pre-season in the Gulf country. The club later promoted Adipah to be the head coach to continue what he had started with the team. The decision from the club's management is what has become a momentous story in the annals of the league.

In Saudi Arabia, Adipah led his team to beat top sides in the oil rich country in three friendly matches. A double victory over Al Shabab and another win against Al Faisaly.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh , Adipah reveals that he had a big dream to make a name for himself and bring Wa All Stars to the upper ranks. He reckons that he is naturally an ambitious person and his forecast was not a delusion.

play

Wa All Stars



For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh