Ghana Premier League: Dan Quaye wants Great Olympics to sign experienced players

Great Olympics experienced defender Dan Quaye has called on the club's management to sign more experienced players in order to maintain their Premiership status.

The 'Wonder Club' beat Mighty Jets 2-1 last Sunday to make a swift return into the Ghana Premier League after spending just a season in the Division One.

However, according to the former Hearts of Oak guardsman, the only means for the 'Dade Boys' to maintain their Premiership status is to sign experienced players. READ MORE: Dauda Mohammed rubbishes 'free agent' reports

"I think we need to sign more experienced players for next season's league now that we are back into the Premier League,' Quaye told Kumasi-based Silver FM.

'Though, the young boys did a very good job and magnificent one during the league season, but for us to be able to compete well in the premiership; we need to bring more experienced players to blend with the young squad.'

"I will have discussions about this with the coach for him to talk to the management in order to invigorate the squad with the needed materials as this thing matters to me a lot.'

