Hearts of Oak set sights on former Asante Kotoko coach Didi Dramani

Hearts of Oak have set sights on appointing former Asante kotoko gaffer Didi Dramani as head coach of the club, according to footballghana.com.

Hearts are without a substantive coach following the demotion of Sergio Traguil to the youth side after a string of poor results.

Assistant trainer Yaw Preko is currently in charge but the board of the club are looking to entrust highly rated Dramani with the job.

Hearts have already held talks with Dramani who is currently preparing the Black Princesses for their upcoming World Cup in Papua New Guinea.

Hearts of Oak missed out on winning their first Premier League title in seven years in just the past season where they led at the end of the first half of the season.

Didi Dramani won the league title with kotoko on two occasions before the Porcupine Warriors terminated his contract.

