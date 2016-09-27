Maxwell Konadu empathizes with injured Kwadwo Asamoah

Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu is empathizing with Kwadwo Asamoah who has been ruled out of action for six weeks after spraining his knee.

Head coach Avram Grant is expected to announce his squad today for next week’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uganda in Tamale.

And one player who was expected to make the squad was Kwadwo Asamoah - who had started the season on a fantastic note - until the Juventus star suffered a knee injury on Saturday.

Asamoah underwent successful surgery on Monday with the Italian giants confirming he will return in 45 days.

"Kwadwo is one of the most important players we have. Off late he has been sustaining injuries that are not good for us. We all know how important he is to us," Konadu told TV3.

‘’We can only wish him well and hope he comes back stronger to help us (Black Stars). He is part of the team and will always be part. We really need him”

Asamoah is unavailable for selection for next month qualiier against Uganda and friendly clash with South Africa.

