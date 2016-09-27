Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 27 September 2016 12:55 CET

Ex-Ghana FA scribe Worlanyo Agrah backs Kwesi Nyantakyi to win top FIFA Executive Council slot


Former Ghana FA General Secretary Worlanyo Agrah has backed Kwesi Nyantakyi to win one of the slots on the FIFA Executive Council, insisting 'its a done-deal'.

Nyantakyi, who doubles as Ghana FA boss, will vie for the top executive position with four other candidates.

The Ghanaian FA leader passed the FIFA Integrity check last week to pave the way for him to contest for the position on the governing council.

And hugely respected CAF member on Legal matters Worlanyo Agrah is backing his compatriot to scale the hurdle.

"I have spoken to a lot of people at CAF and for me it's a done deal," he told Happy FM

"He has done a lot and will win the seat for Ghana and Africa.

"Elections are funny but I'm confident he will win."

Nyantakyi is competing against Sukeru Patel, the first Vice President of CAF who is also the President of the Seychelles Football Association, Hima Djibrilla Hamidou (Niger), Augustin Senghor (Senegal), Almany Kabele Kamara (Guinea) and Ahmad of Madagascar.

They are all presidents of their respective federationa. When elected, Africa's representatives will join 32 other members to form the FIFA Executive Council which replaces the old 24-member Executive Committee as part of the reform process at FIFA.

They will be responsible for setting the overall strategy direction of football's world governing body now headed by Gianni Infantino.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Ghana must keep speaking twi, ewe, Ga, akn etc, its our identity rather than speaking English.
By: Lawrence
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img