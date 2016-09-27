Ex-Ghana FA scribe Worlanyo Agrah backs Kwesi Nyantakyi to win top FIFA Executive Council slot



Former Ghana FA General Secretary Worlanyo Agrah has backed Kwesi Nyantakyi to win one of the slots on the FIFA Executive Council, insisting 'its a done-deal'.

Nyantakyi, who doubles as Ghana FA boss, will vie for the top executive position with four other candidates.

The Ghanaian FA leader passed the FIFA Integrity check last week to pave the way for him to contest for the position on the governing council.

And hugely respected CAF member on Legal matters Worlanyo Agrah is backing his compatriot to scale the hurdle.

"I have spoken to a lot of people at CAF and for me it's a done deal," he told Happy FM

"He has done a lot and will win the seat for Ghana and Africa.

"Elections are funny but I'm confident he will win."

Nyantakyi is competing against Sukeru Patel, the first Vice President of CAF who is also the President of the Seychelles Football Association, Hima Djibrilla Hamidou (Niger), Augustin Senghor (Senegal), Almany Kabele Kamara (Guinea) and Ahmad of Madagascar.

They are all presidents of their respective federationa. When elected, Africa's representatives will join 32 other members to form the FIFA Executive Council which replaces the old 24-member Executive Committee as part of the reform process at FIFA.

They will be responsible for setting the overall strategy direction of football's world governing body now headed by Gianni Infantino.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com