Great Olympics chairman Amarkai Amarteifio expects better management after returning to top tier

Chairman of Accra Great Olympics, Amarkai Amarteifio, has stated that the followers of the club will see a conflict-free campaign in next season's Ghana Premier League.

Olympics made their latest return to the elite division on Sunday when they beat Mighty Jets 2-1 in Teshie in Zone 3 in the GN Bank Division One League.

'Our campaign in the Division One has shown that Accra Great Olympics can be well-managed without in-fighting and open disagreements,' He said

' We shall improve on that in the Premier League. The playing body will be well-looked after and there will be a good relationship between shareholders and directors of the club.'

' Olympics is now corporate institution and that does now allow any claims and counter claims. We aim to stay in the league because that is where we belong.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com